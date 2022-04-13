 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: April 13, 2022

  • 0

FRANCOIS, Raymond C., 88

Racine, April 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GASIORKIEWICZ, Loretta A., 98

Racine, April 12, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KING, Peter T., 59

Racine, April 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOSS, Wanda J., 96

Burlington, April 10, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ROSSMAN, Robert W., 70

Racine, April 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEINKE, Virginia L. “Ginny,” 98

People are also reading…

Rochester, April 11, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News