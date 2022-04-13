Deaths: April 13, 2022

FRANCOIS, Raymond C., 88
Racine, April 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GASIORKIEWICZ, Loretta A., 98
Racine, April 12, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KING, Peter T., 59
Racine, April 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MOSS, Wanda J., 96
Burlington, April 10, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ROSSMAN, Robert W., 70
Racine, April 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEINKE, Virginia L. “Ginny,” 98
People are also reading…
Rochester, April 11, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.