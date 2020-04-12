Deaths: April 12, 2020
Deaths: April 12, 2020

BUBLAVY, Dennis G. 72

Racine, April 11, at Parkview Gardens in Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CASCIARO, Thomas A., 70

Sturtevant, April 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LUDWIG, Barbara J., 78

Burlington, April 10, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SCHIMEK, Shirley J., 97

Mount Pleasant, April 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

