Deaths: April 11, 2021
BUCHAKLIAN, John N., 95

Pewaukee, April 8, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CATE, Shirley M. Ten, 84

Sturtevant, April 9, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HUDEC, Alice J., 92

Racine, April 2, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KAISER, Roger A., 86

Sturtevant, April 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KIMBALL (NEE: BOBO), Barbara “Bobbi” L., 65

Waterford, April 9, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LUI, Thomas J., 58

Racine, April 9, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MEISNER, Margaret A., 92

New Berlin, formerly of Racine, April 3, at Zilber Family Hospice Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STANKE, Michael J., 64

Racine, April 7, in a Racine automobile accident, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLIAMS, Corine, 95

Racine, April 8, in hospice, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

