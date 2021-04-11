Deaths: April 11, 2021

BUCHAKLIAN, John N., 95
Pewaukee, April 8, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CATE, Shirley M. Ten, 84
Sturtevant, April 9, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HUDEC, Alice J., 92
Racine, April 2, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KAISER, Roger A., 86
Sturtevant, April 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KIMBALL (NEE: BOBO), Barbara “Bobbi” L., 65
Waterford, April 9, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
LUI, Thomas J., 58
Racine, April 9, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MEISNER, Margaret A., 92
New Berlin, formerly of Racine, April 3, at Zilber Family Hospice Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.