CARTER, Rosie L., 68

Racine, Aug. 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DYAS, Mary L., 93

Racine, Aug. 21, Willowcrest Health Services, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FLANNERY, Cheryl A. “Cheri”, 68

Franklin, formerly of Racine, Aug. 23, St. Luke’s Southshore Medical Center, Cudahy, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LOUAGE, Garnet S., 93

Wauwatosa, formerly of Racine, Aug. 24, Luther Home, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NELSON, Jared R., 38

Racine, Aug. 19, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PATER, Michael R., 63

Kenosha, Aug. 21, Kenosha Estates, Casey Family Options, Kenosha.

SHAWHAN, Joann R., 74

Racine, Aug. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SINGH, Satinder, 63

Sturtevant, Aug. 22, Aurora Zilber House, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SPIEGELHOFF, Marion J., 89

Burlington, Aug. 23, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

THOMAS, Gregory, 61

Racine, Aug. 21, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

