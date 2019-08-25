CARTER, Rosie L., 68
Racine, Aug. 21, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DYAS, Mary L., 93
Racine, Aug. 21, Willowcrest Health Services, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
FLANNERY, Cheryl A. “Cheri”, 68
Franklin, formerly of Racine, Aug. 23, St. Luke’s Southshore Medical Center, Cudahy, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LOUAGE, Garnet S., 93
Wauwatosa, formerly of Racine, Aug. 24, Luther Home, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
NELSON, Jared R., 38
Racine, Aug. 19, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PATER, Michael R., 63
Kenosha, Aug. 21, Kenosha Estates, Casey Family Options, Kenosha.
SHAWHAN, Joann R., 74
Racine, Aug. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SINGH, Satinder, 63
Sturtevant, Aug. 22, Aurora Zilber House, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SPIEGELHOFF, Marion J., 89
Burlington, Aug. 23, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
THOMAS, Gregory, 61
Racine, Aug. 21, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
