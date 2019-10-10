{{featured_button_text}}

DELACRUZ, Teresita, 72

Kenosha, Oct. 9, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FEEHRER, Barbara Mae, 82

Racine, Oct. 9 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HUDEC, Alfred J. “Al” Jr., 65

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Racine, Oct. 9 in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VALUKAS, Dennis L., 77

Racine, Oct. 10 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZIEGLER, Thomas K., 58

Racine, Oct. 8 at Ascencion All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments