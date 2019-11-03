{{featured_button_text}}

BERGMAN, Joyce A., 72

Racine, Nov. 2, at St. Lukes Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BERRES, Barbara J., 76

Morgan Hills, Calif., formerly of Racine, Oct. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DANIEL, Arthur L., 80

Kenosha, Oct. 31, Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HEIDE, Kathryn H., 88

Somers, Nov. 2, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HENRICKSON, JoAnn, 68

Madison, formerly of Racine, Oct. 29, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROHNER, Joyce M., 86

Racine, Nov. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SWENSON, Patricia M., 85

Racine, Nov. 1, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

