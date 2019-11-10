Death Notices for Nov. 10
0 comments
Deaths

Death Notices for Nov. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GARZA, Albert J., 88

Racine, Nov. 5, at Ascension All Saints, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine. 

VIAU, Audrey J., 79

Elmwood Park, Nov. 8, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Larry Cecil, 74

Nov. 1, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURNER, Willy C., 62

Oct. 29, in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FRANKLIN, Mother Lizzie M., 85

Nov. 2, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CLARK, Donald E., 82

Nov. 9, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News