BOGERT, Tamisha Ella, 40

March 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DUNHAM, Ronald W., 69

Twin Lakes, March 13 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GRAHAM, Kevin J., 67

Kansasville, formerly of Racine, March 8 at his residence Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PAVLIK, Agnes M. 88

Waterford, died March 13 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

