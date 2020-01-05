Death Notices for Jan. 5, 2020

BOYD, Thomas J., 63
Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
JACKSON, Mary J., 70
Brown Deer, Dec. 30, Ascension Colombia St. Mary’s Hospital, Mequon, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KLEINSCHMIDT, Eldon W., 88
Racine, Jan. 2, Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
McCOURT, Mary Jean, 88
Burlington, Jan. 4, at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
NELSON, Barbara P. (nee: Holtz), 83
Racine, Jan. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
POWELL, L.D., 54
Kenosha, Dec. 23, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMSEN, Gary Lee, 66
Racine, Dec. 31, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WARD, Sammie Jr., 78
Racine, Jan. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILSON, Forrest Haven, 7 days
Racine, Jan. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.