Death Notices for Jan. 19, 2020

BERTELSEN, Michele M., 49
Lake Geneva, formerly of Racine, January 9, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
CHRISTENSEN, Kenneth N., 91
Racine, January 18, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
FRITSCH, James A., 78
Waterford, Jan. 13, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
GARDINA, Ella
Racine, Jan. 10, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GRIEGO, Sue Ellen, 74
Racine, Jan. 17, Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HUIZENGA, George, 77
Racine, Jan. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
POPMA, Mary A., 87
Union Grove, Jan. 17, Ridgewood Health Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
REINFELDT, Lois Dorothy, 94
Burlington, Jan. 18, at Health Fairview Ridge Hospital, Burnsville, Minn., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
SZEKLINSKI, Linda L., 72
Waterford, Jan. 16, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.