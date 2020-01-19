Death Notices for Jan. 19, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Death Notices for Jan. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERTELSEN, Michele M., 49

Lake Geneva, formerly of Racine, January 9, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, Kenneth N., 91

Racine, January 18, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

FRITSCH, James A., 78

Waterford, Jan. 13, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

GARDINA, Ella

Racine, Jan. 10, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GRIEGO, Sue Ellen, 74

Racine, Jan. 17, Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HUIZENGA, George, 77

Racine, Jan. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POPMA, Mary A., 87

Union Grove, Jan. 17, Ridgewood Health Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

REINFELDT, Lois Dorothy, 94

Burlington, Jan. 18, at Health Fairview Ridge Hospital, Burnsville, Minn., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

SZEKLINSKI, Linda L., 72

Waterford, Jan. 16, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News