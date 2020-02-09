Death Notices for Feb. 9

BOLITHO, Gordon James, 90
Waterford, February 7, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
BONN, Henry L., 71
Kenosha, February 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAWRENCE, Shawn Frederick, 52
Racine, Feb. 5, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MEIER, Mary Alice “M.A.”, 98
Racine, February 2, at Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
POLUM, Betty Ann, 85
Sturtevant, February 6, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SCHRUBBE, Bonnie A., 77
Racine, February 6, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ULINSKI, Debra Ann, 67
Racine, February 5, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.