Death Notices for Feb. 9
Deaths

Death Notices for Feb. 9

BOLITHO, Gordon James, 90

Waterford, February 7, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

BONN, Henry L., 71

Kenosha, February 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAWRENCE, Shawn Frederick, 52

Racine, Feb. 5, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MEIER, Mary Alice “M.A.”, 98

Racine, February 2, at Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POLUM, Betty Ann, 85

Sturtevant, February 6, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SCHRUBBE, Bonnie A., 77

Racine, February 6, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ULINSKI, Debra Ann, 67

Racine, February 5, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

