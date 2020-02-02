Death Notices for Feb. 2
0 comments
Deaths

Death Notices for Feb. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COEL, Joseph B., 82

Waterford, Jan. 31, at Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home Waterford.

HEMMINGSEN, Leo, 70

Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension St. Clare Hospital, Weston, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KALENOFSKE, Shirley M., 84

Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KURHAJEC, Janet, 96

Union Grove, Jan. 31, at The Addison at Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MROTEK, Mary L., 79

Sturtevant, Jan. 31, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TAPIA MERCADO, Juan, 46

Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WILLIAMS, Emmanuel D., 24

Moline, Ill., Jan. 27, at his residence. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News