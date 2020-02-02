Death Notices for Feb. 2

COEL, Joseph B., 82
Waterford, Jan. 31, at Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home Waterford.
HEMMINGSEN, Leo, 70
Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension St. Clare Hospital, Weston, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KALENOFSKE, Shirley M., 84
Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
You have free articles remaining.
KURHAJEC, Janet, 96
Union Grove, Jan. 31, at The Addison at Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MROTEK, Mary L., 79
Sturtevant, Jan. 31, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
TAPIA MERCADO, Juan, 46
Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WILLIAMS, Emmanuel D., 24
Moline, Ill., Jan. 27, at his residence. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.