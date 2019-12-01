Death Notices for Dec. 1

BARRIENTEZ, Ricardo “Richard” B., 74
Racine, Nov. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BERBY, Dolores M., 87Racine, Nov. 27, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
CRANLEY, Janet L., 78Racine, Nov. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ENGEL, Randy C., 54Mount Pleasant, Nov. 28, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Plesasant.
GRIFFIN, Johnny L., 69Racine, Nov. 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
REYNOLDS, Lue Bertha, 75Racine, Nov. 29, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SOBIESKI, James M., 55Franklin, Nov. 25, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
STARKS, Phyllis L., 88Racine, Nov. 25, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
VOLZ, Doris J., 93Racine, Nov. 27, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WHEELER, Stephen E., 76Racine, Nov. 26, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WITT, Leonard L. “Lenny”, 75Franksville, Nov. 28, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZACHAR, Annie Marie, 36Union Grove, Nov. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.