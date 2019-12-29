Death Notices for Dec. 29
Death Notices for Dec. 29

BECKE, Christine A., 89

Racine, Dec. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GOTTFREDSEN, Judith “Stub” A., 70

Racine, Dec. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JENSEN, Elaine E., 90

Racine, Dec. 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MARSHALL, Timothy A., 53

Racine, Dec. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POWERS, Donna J., 80

Racine, Dec. 26, at Parkview Gardens, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

VALLEE, Thomas Robert, 81

Racine, Dec. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

YAMBOR, Mary L., 68

Burlington, Dec. 27, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

