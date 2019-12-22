Death Notices for Dec. 22
Death Notices for Dec. 22

AMAYA, Juan G., Sr., 89

Racine, Dec. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory. Mount Pleasant.

BLEICHNER, Sonny J., 33

Racine, Dec. 17, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GALUSKA, Lawrence “Larry” M., 76

Raymond, Dec. 13, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JACKSON, Donald A. Sr., 69

Racine, Dec. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KETTERHAGEN, Antoinette, 89

Burlington, Dec. 20, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KUIPER, Mae E., 92

Union Grove, Dec. 21, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LICHT, Russell H., 82

Burlington, Dec. 20, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

LOWE, David Kemper, 96

Hartford, formerly of Racine, Dec. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PORTER, Dolores, 92

Racine, Dec. 21, at ManorCare, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

