Death Notices for Dec. 8

CHRISTOPHERSON, Eva J., 95
Racine, Dec. 5, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GISTER, Philip M., 51
Racine, Dec. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HADLEY, Jeffrey Wayne, 57
Racine, Dec. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Raymond E., 82
Neshkoro, Dec. 6, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
KERKMAN, Ronald H., 84
Racine, Dec. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ROSZKOWSKI, Catherine, 99
Racine, Dec. 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RUNNING, Dennis C., 69
Racine, Dec. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SHAUB, Judith A. “Judy”, 72
Racine, Dec. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
STROM, Kenneth A., 48
Racine, Dec. 6, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TUCKER, Ivy T., 63
Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Racine, Dec. 1, in Terre Haute, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WOLLMER, Robert H., 86
Kansasville, Dec. 7, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.