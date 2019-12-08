Death Notices for Dec. 8
Deaths

Death Notices for Dec. 8

CHRISTOPHERSON, Eva J., 95

Racine, Dec. 5, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GISTER, Philip M., 51

Racine, Dec. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HADLEY, Jeffrey Wayne, 57

Racine, Dec. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Raymond E., 82

Neshkoro, Dec. 6, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

KERKMAN, Ronald H., 84

Racine, Dec. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ROSZKOWSKI, Catherine, 99

Racine, Dec. 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RUNNING, Dennis C., 69

Racine, Dec. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SHAUB, Judith A. “Judy”, 72

Racine, Dec. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

STROM, Kenneth A., 48

Racine, Dec. 6, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TUCKER, Ivy T., 63

Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Racine, Dec. 1, in Terre Haute, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WOLLMER, Robert H., 86

Kansasville, Dec. 7, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

