Death notices for Aug. 5

AMAYA, Fernando, 58

Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROWER, Richard, 79

Lyons, Aug. 1, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BUCHAKLIAN, Lucy “Lissen,” 83

Racine, Aug. 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

COURTNEY, Dale Lynn, 73

Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FLOWERS, Candace C., 54

Racine, Aug. 2, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ESSON-LUNDE, Patricia “Patti” Ann, 67

Racine, Aug. 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GANZEL, Richard J., 92

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.