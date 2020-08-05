Death notices for Aug. 5

AMAYA, Fernando, 58
Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BROWER, Richard, 79
Lyons, Aug. 1, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BUCHAKLIAN, Lucy “Lissen,” 83
Racine, Aug. 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
COURTNEY, Dale Lynn, 73
Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
FLOWERS, Candace C., 54
Racine, Aug. 2, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ESSON-LUNDE, Patricia “Patti” Ann, 67
Racine, Aug. 2, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GANZEL, Richard J., 92
Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HALL, Roseanna, 85
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 1, at Kenosha Place, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HALVERSON, Kristin R., 47
Franksville, July 31, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOENEN, Kenneth F., 78
Burlington, Aug. 4, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
LAPLANTE, Verna, 101
Racine, July 31, at Home Harbor Assisted Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LUELL, Rollo Donn, 92
Racine, Aug. 2, at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
O’BRIEN, Madeline Jean, 80
Racine, Aug. 1, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WOODS, John Wesley, 87
Racine, Aug. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!