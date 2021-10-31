ADELPHI, M.D. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
