DEAN'S LIST
ADELPHI, M.D. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

