DEAN’S LIST

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT

STEVENS POINT — The following Racine County students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s honor roll for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester:

HONORS: Abby Morgan, Burlington; Natalie Nowak, Caledonia; Tyler Karpinski, Daniel Lopez and Jacob Ollarzabal, Racine; Mia Beauchamp and Avianna Holmes, Sturtevant.

HIGH HONORS: Kearyn Brennan, Burlington; Harley Baskin and Nathan Grimes, Union Grove; Joseph Martinsen, Waterford.

HIGHEST HONORS: Maddi Triplett, Burlington; Emma Benzow, Kansasville; Christopher Eaton, Mount Pleasant; Ellie Adams and Madison Crenshaw, Racine; Nichole Hougard, Union Grove; Graeme Gross, Waterford.

Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89; and students who received highest honors achieved a grade point average between 3.9 and 4.0.