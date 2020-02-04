Deans List for Feb. 4

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

CONWAY, S.C. — Nate Koch of Franksville was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.

CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY

ORANGE, Calif. — Elena Ruffo of Racine was named to the provost list for academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester.

EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

MADISON — The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College: Olivia Antlfinger of Burlington, Kara Beard of Mount Pleasant, Emma Klein of Burlington, Kyle Semrad of Racine and Marisa Spiering of Waterford.

GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

SPOKANE, Wash. — The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2019: Paul Burton Scheidt of Racine and Allison Grace Holum of Sturtevant.

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE SOUTHEAST

WINONA, Minn. — Alec Buhler and Jason Salvano of Racine were named to the President’s List for fall semester 2019 at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota.

