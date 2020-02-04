Deans List for Feb. 4

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
CONWAY, S.C. — Nate Koch of Franksville was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY
ORANGE, Calif. — Elena Ruffo of Racine was named to the provost list for academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester.
EDGEWOOD COLLEGE
MADISON — The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College: Olivia Antlfinger of Burlington, Kara Beard of Mount Pleasant, Emma Klein of Burlington, Kyle Semrad of Racine and Marisa Spiering of Waterford.
GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
SPOKANE, Wash. — The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2019: Paul Burton Scheidt of Racine and Allison Grace Holum of Sturtevant.
MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE SOUTHEAST
WINONA, Minn. — Alec Buhler and Jason Salvano of Racine were named to the President’s List for fall semester 2019 at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
MANKATO, Minn. — Megan Koch of Franksville was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University.
BURLINGTON: Evelia Guerrero, Haley Hovland, Brynn Mesec, Simon Pedone, Paige Wegge.
CALEDONIA: Brandon Kraft.
ELMWOOD PARK: Rhiannon Torres.
FRANKSVILLE: Molly Brown, Zahra Khan.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jenna Perez, Madalyn Theama.
RACINE: Sarah Aaron, Timothy Bobeck, Hailey Burmeister, Emily Bustillos, Hunter D’Acquisto, Dolores Ehrhardt, Katherine Gumina, Abigail Heried, Kelly Laing, Emily Lamberton, Peter Lamberton, Esabeau Neale, Kallia Reske, Jadie Rezach, Grace Schneider, Tiana Sidoti.
WATERFORD: Audrey Eshleman, Morgan Saltzmann Sarah Taylor.
WIND LAKE: Luka Prpa.