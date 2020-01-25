BURLINGTON: Shae McLafferty.

FRANKSVILLE: Devin Harmon.

KANSASVILLE: Sydney Rigert, Emily Springer.

RACINE: Andrew Lavin, Zachary Romano.

UNION GROVE: Aimee Spiering.

WATERFORD: Cole Weinkauf.

Notre Dame University

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Lincoln J. Bargender of Caledonia and Molly M. O'Brien of Mount Pleasant have been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2019 semester.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — The following students from Racine County were named to the Dean's List at Northern Illinois University for the fall 2019 semester:

FRANKSVILLE: Samantha Keller.

RACINE: Chelby Koker, Khadijah Swift.

Ripon College

RIPON — The following students from Racine County were named to the Ripon College Dean's List for the 2019 fall term: