Dean's List
Dean's List

Aurora University

AURORA, Ill. — Dean's List honors for the fall 2019 semester:

Burlington: James Bell, sophomore, pre-social work; Jemma Fiehweg, freshman, graphic design, sport management; Danielle O'Bannon, senior, bachelor of social work; Regan Thurow, junior, nursin

Waterford: Brian Chatfield, sophomore, bachelor of social work.

Clarke University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Caley Vogt of Burlington was named to the fall 2019 dean's list for Clarke University.

Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC  — Jillian Mae Rosborough of Racine has been named to the dean's list at Clemson University.

Rosborough, whose major is Nursing, made the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Maria Sparacino of Wind Lake made the fall 2019 semester President's List at Coastal Carolina University.

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — The following students from Racine County were names to Iowa State's 2019 fall dean's list:

BURLINGTON: Shae McLafferty.

FRANKSVILLE: Devin Harmon.

KANSASVILLE: Sydney Rigert, Emily Springer.

RACINE: Andrew Lavin, Zachary Romano.

UNION GROVE: Aimee Spiering.

WATERFORD: Cole Weinkauf.

Notre Dame University

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Lincoln J. Bargender of Caledonia and Molly M. O'Brien of Mount Pleasant have been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2019 semester.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — The following students from Racine County were named to the Dean's List at Northern Illinois University for the fall 2019 semester:

FRANKSVILLE: Samantha Keller.

RACINE: Chelby Koker, Khadijah Swift.

Ripon College

RIPON — The following students from Racine County were named to the Ripon College Dean's List for the 2019 fall term:

BURLINGTON: Austin Heiselmann, Abby Korb. 

FRANKSVILLE: Callysta Hansen, Ethan Hansen. 

MOUNT PLEASANT: McKenna Daams, Nicole Petrovic.

STURTEVANT: Kaitlin Hutchinson.  

UNION GROVE: Michael Cohoon.

WIND LAKE:  Gabriella Mraz. 

Trinity Christian College

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Abby Weigers of Racine was named to the fall 2019 dean's list for Trinity Christian College. 

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — the following students from Racine County were named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at UW-Eau Claire:

BURLINGTON: Riley Noonan, Megan Wallace.

CALEDONIA: Kelly Koerber.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Madison Carter, Payton Sullivan.

RACINE: Emmalee Montgomery.

ROCHESTER: Tyler Jensen.

UNION GROVE: Kora Hale.

WATERFORD: Rebecca Barrett, Olivia Cammers, Emma Dreist, Alyssa Schimelfenyg.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following students from Racine County were named to the fall 2019 Dean's List for UW-Stout:

BURLINGTON: Alex Daniels, Senior, Dane Helnore, Blais Hurst, Logan Koehling, Tristan Lind, Jon Meyer, Jenelle Nikolai, Hope Quilling.

KANSASVILLE: Logan Erickson, Thomas Walsh.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Jake Dechant, Julian Vaszily, Aj Wampole.

RACINE: Jenna Johnston, Christopher Jones, Trevor Mumm.

STURTEVANT: Richard Fonk.

WATERFORD: Isaiah Bergstedt, Michael Deschler, Taylor Juran, Dominick Sebranek, Ian Williams.

Western Technical College

LA CROSSE — Noah Clark of Racine was named to Western Technical College's President's List of high distinction for the fall 2019 term.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — The following students from Racine County were named to the fall 2019 dean's list for Wisconsin Lutheran College:

CALEDONIA: Travis Yakich, Theresa Tajnai.

FRANKSVILLE: Alissa Dubiak, Allison Wick. 

KANSASVILLE: Claire Eschenbauch.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Madeline Richio, Christian Lee. 

RACINE: Emma McCarthy, Bradley Bosak, Dylan Chirigotis, Kimberly Dahl, Thomas Wojciechowski Jr. 

STURTEVANT: Brooke Dir.

WATERFORD: Ashley Pimentel, Rebecca Ratkowski.

