MILWAUKEE — The following individuals have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.
Burlington:
Theodore Banken, engineering and computer science undergrad; Emma Bonack, business undergraduate; Jonah Buettner, nursing undergraduate; Marcus Gaethke, business undergraduate; Abigail Koenen, business undergraduate; Brittney Mangold, education undergraduate; Damaris Mayorga, AOC-undergraduate; Alex Nienhaus, engineering and computer science undergrad; Anel Rivadeneyra, health sciences undergraduate; Jenna Rogers, nursing undergraduate; Alyssa Rohner, nursing undergraduate; Aysha Schiller, Social Welfare undergraduate; Gregory Sember, engineering and computer science undergrad;Leslie Sobczak, Social Welfare undergraduate; Ryan Stankus, Office of Central Advising-UG; Teagan Taylor, health sciences undergraduate; Chloee Wheaton, Office of Central Advising-UG; Hannah Witterholt, letters and science undergrad.
Caledonia:
Jessica Kalman, education undergraduate; Luke Koelsch, architecture undergraduate
Franksville:
Samantha Hornak, nursing undergraduate; Bryceton Stiemsma, letters and science undergrad; Andrew Yehle, engineering and computer science undergrad.
Kansasville:
Ali-Rae Knapp, business undergraduate; Anna Truebenbach, nursing undergraduate.
Mount Pleasant:
James Alessia, engineering and computer science undergrad; Estefania Alonso, letters and science undergrad; Joshua Breezee, letters and science undergrad; Michele Canfield, education undergraduate; Nicole Canfield, business undergraduate; Caroline Clemens, Office of Central Advising-UG; Madalyn Druktenis, business undergraduate; Lourdes Escobedo, business undergraduate; Hannah Farel, education undergraduate; Jacob Gabrielian, letters and science undergrad; Ricardo Garcia, business undergraduate; Dominic Garofalo, engineering and computer science undergrad; Bryn Glennon, engineering and computer science undergrad; Lukas Guillien, engineering and computer science undergrad; Samantha Johnson, education undergraduate; Nathan Meisner, engineering and computer science undergrad; Andrew Moyer, business undergraduate; Hannah Nelson, letters and science undergrad; Danielle Poisl, Information Studies undergrad; Alex Shaw, business undergraduate; Jenna Swiertz, letters and science undergrad; Eric Van Tubbergen, letters and science undergrad.
Racine:
Holli Anderson, health sciences undergraduate; Sabina Archaniolowicz, School of the Arts-undergrad; Irina Berard, letters and science undergrad; Gabrielle Bisceglia, nursing undergraduate; Benaldo Brame, business undergraduate; Lucas Breit-Nicholson, business undergraduate; Morgan Brooks, engineering and computer science undergrad; Spencer Chaffee, business undergraduate; Isabella Chiappetta, School of the Arts-undergrad; Michael Coey, engineering and computer science undergrad; Rachel Comande, letters and science undergrad; Alyssa Eggert, business undergraduate; Mackenzie Geyer, nursing undergraduate; Kati Gresk, health sciences undergraduate; Payton Gygax, nursing undergraduate; Sabrina Hauck, business undergraduate; Rylie Heller, letters and science undergrad; Shelby Henderson, education undergraduate; Lisseth Hernandez, AOC-undergraduate; Cayla Julius, School of the Arts-undergrad; Samuel Kirby, School of the Arts-undergrad; Sanjeev Knotek, health sciences undergraduate; Cassidy Kortendick, education undergraduate; Vanessa Leon, education undergraduate
Elizabeth Leuenberger, Applied Math and Computer Sci; Abbygail Maranger, letters and science undergrad; Jessica Marcinkus, health sciences undergraduate; Miranda Martinson, letters and science undergrad; Austin Metzger, business undergraduate; Elaina Milkie, letters and science undergrad; Karina Montoto, letters and science undergrad; Kahlen Mudge, education undergraduate; Linsey Nguyen, business undergraduate; Maria Ortiz, education undergraduate; Etaly Perkins, letters and science undergrad; Jennifer Santiago, letters and science undergrad; Emilija Stankovic, letters and science undergrad; Megan Steensen, education undergraduate; Brooke Strand, letters and science undergrad.
Maverick Thill, education undergraduate; Nash Turner Jr, letters and science undergrad; Joel Villarreal-Tellez, engineering and computer science undergrad; Kerri Warner, business undergraduate; Sheri Watson, education undergraduate; Jacob Weise, Information Studies undergrad; Natallie Witek, letters and science undergrad.
Sturtevant:
Morgan Connaughton, engineering and computer science undergrad; Samantha Grasso, health sciences undergraduate; Aida Reyes, health sciences undergraduate.
Union Grove:
Samantha Alberth, School of the Arts-undergrad; Logan Essers, engineering and computer science undergrad; Marco Griego Duarte, AOC-undergraduate; Taylor Kasprowicz, architecture undergraduate; Kelly Kiiskila, Office of Central Advising-UG; Mackenzie Rose, architecture undergraduate; Zachary Sprague, business undergraduate; Kylie Wilks, health sciences undergraduate.
Waterford:
Matisen Ardis, education undergraduate; Gabriella Bergeron, architecture undergraduate; Matthew Cade, letters and science undergrad; Sean Donaghy, engineering and computer science undergrad; Calla Esch, business undergraduate; Adam Hauke, engineering and computer science undergrad; Lindsay Herman, architecture undergraduate; Danielle Hobach, health sciences undergraduate; Cassandra Kienast, letters and science undergrad; Jordan Lampe, associate degree undergraduate; Yen Le, associate degree undergraduate; India Lindeman, engineering and computer science undergrad; Ryan Lindquist, engineering and computer science undergrad; Anthony Miles, associate degree undergraduate; Adam Nelson, School of the Arts-undergrad; Ellen Olszewski, letters and science undergrad; Dylan Temple, education undergraduate; Bradley Toshner, engineering and computer science undergrad; Payton Trieglaff, business undergraduate; Joshua Vizer, business undergraduate; Nicole Weber, School of the Arts-undergrad; Alexis Zabrowski, business undergraduate; Seraphina Zweifel, School of the Arts-undergrad.
Wind Lake:
Camron Blau, education undergraduate; Timothy Chmiel, business undergraduate; Jared Dougherty, business undergraduate; Jesse Sieren, associate degree undergraduate; Ryan Willms, engineering and computer science undergrad.