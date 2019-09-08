Tuesday, Sept. 3- Thursday, Sept. 5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Idella Anderson, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, intentionally abuse resident causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Bobby Joe Barnec, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kaylee Belange, 3400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 600 block of 13th Street, Racine, first degree sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Breonka A. Blair, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood with a minor child in vehicle.
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Eric Butcher, 2600 block of Stonebridge Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Qumaire Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking.
Dustin J. Christman, 1400 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, deliver a prescription drug.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Joseph F. Dodson, 5600 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Larry M. Dunkerly, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1600 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Alvaro Gonzalez, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jerry Hall, 3300 block of Sixth Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alphonso D. Hansbrough, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Christiana C. Jenson, 200 block of Chapel Trail, Burlington, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rachel E. Lang, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Clayton R. Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle Drive, Burlington, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Sarah J. Schlecht, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric R. Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Megan S. Stokes, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Barbara A. Thomas, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Mark C. Timmons, 3400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place with use of a dangerous weapon.
Rodney J. Toney, Chicago, Ill., armed burglary, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Tony B. Williams, 3300 block of Debra Lane, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
George B. Windler, 5700 block of 368th Ave., Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.