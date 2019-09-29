Monday, Sept. 23- Friday, Sept. 27
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jonathan G. Albert, Trevor, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Denise Anderson, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Ahmed A. Beavers, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Michael D. Binet, 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey T. Bizzle, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Vernon Brinson, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct.
Anthony M. Brown, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, substantial battery, burglary while committing battery on a person, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shenika D. Brown, 1500 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Phillip Canady, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Travis Callow, 2300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operating without a license.
Anthony L. Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft for financial gain, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth D.C. Collins, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jami L. Cozort, 400 block of Northrop Street, Burlington, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child.
Tiffany L. Fenner, Bristol, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of narcotic drugs.
Carlos Frias, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with drug paraphernalia.
Amy N. Funderburk, Walworth, felony personal identity theft for financial gain, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, felony bail jumping.
Gabriela Garcia, 7500 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated (causing injury), disorderly conduct.
Danni Geyer, West Allis, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Everett Dion Goodlow (aka Raw Dog, Dion Batton), 2400 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James L. Hamilton, 500 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), disorderly conduct.
David E. Hardin, Bogalusa, La., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon.
Antonio L. Harris, 1300 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Dejane’ T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janiqua L. Henderson (a.k.a. Tamika Dearborn), 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Cameona Kelly-Jackson, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jeffrey Alan Kozerski, 2000 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.
Arthur L. Leavelle (a.k.a. Bird Lee Bird), 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel Melchor-Catalan, 1500 block of Geneva Street, racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
William R. McKloskey, 6700 block of Highway 31, Racine, neglecting a child, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis M. Murray, 4000 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen Nero, East Troy, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle E. Nicolazzi, 4000 block of Southlawn Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.
Vance L. Ormond, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Eddie Parr, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony V. Paura, 1900 block of 21st Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shawn Peters, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying concealed weapon.
Alondro Lee Pratt (a.k.a. Poopoo Pratt), 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Donavon M. Shaw, 2900 block of Dwight Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
James R. Sherfield, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kenny R. Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Willie Henry Ferguson Jr.), 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Mary A. Stachowiak, 800 block of South Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
David Thompson, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners.
Philip A. Waldbauer (a.k.a. Blunt), 2000 block of Domanik Drive, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Tazhane L. Ware, 1700 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft for financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Luther Williams III, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Witt, 8600 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, business setting theft (between $10,000 and $100,000), unauthorized use of entity’s identifying information or documents.
