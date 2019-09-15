Monday, Sept. 9-Friday, Sept. 13
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jeremiah X. Baer, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Ariania Boutwell, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alcelia Brown-Stanback, 400 block of Saint Patrick Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Elizabeth Brown, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Kentrell Burrage, 3600 block of Tenth Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brett Allen Clemens, Richmond, Ill., retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), attempted retail theft by false representation.
Dion Cook, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Chaz Cormier, Huntsville, Texas, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500).
Emmanuel Diaz-Lasanta, 700 block of Brown Lake Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
Richard Diggs, Glenwood, Ill., possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Latasha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value does not exceed $500), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Bryant Doll, 800 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer.
Sandy Gallagher, 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Sandra Garcia, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.
Jamee Glenn, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon.
Elias Gonzalez, Milwaukee, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Joshua Michael Groth, Bay View, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Gyeontae M. Gwinn (a.k.a. Pac Man), 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), neglecting a child.
Xia Henry, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, robbery with threat of force, felony bail jumping
Phillip Hibbler, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cristopher G. Hill, Cudahy, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quinton D. Idleburg, 5000 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Lawrence Illingworth III, Delavan, computer message threaten injury or harm, disorderly conduct, harassment (fear of death or great bodily harm).
Hubert Johnson, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Theo Johnson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark C. Jones, 1600 block of Packard, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting an officer, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael Jordan, 1400 block of Liberty Street, Racine,misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, felon possession of oleoresin device.
Joseph Kelemen, 800 block of Kentwood Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Michael Keller, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Camerona Kelley-Jackson, 1800 Roe Avenue. Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Tahj E. Kitt, 2100 block of Clark Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five at 15 grams), possession of THC.
Kenneth Kuzmicki, Frankfort, Ill., attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
James Landfair, Glenwood, Ill., possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne McCurty, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Sean McCloskey, 3400 block of Fifth Avenue, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $5,000 and $10,000), felony criminal damage to property.
Yamile Mederos, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deondra Miller, Waukesha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Larry D. Mitchell (a.k.a. X Gouichie, X Ghadzi), Elkhorn, obstructing an officer, possess illegally obtained prescription.
Zerek M. Morrow, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Israel Munoz, 800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, felony theft from a person or corpse, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Clayton Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Court, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leroy Newman, Milwaukee, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Leroy John Payne Jr., 1600 block of Chatham Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor theft.
Rommel Pinner, 2800 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, stalking, criminal damage to property with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, escape, misdemeanor battery.
Anthony Reuss, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Pena Rivera, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Raven Rogers, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Sarah J. Schlecht, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlinta Spencer, Manitowoc, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Sykes III, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Sarah Tegelman, Manitowoc, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).
Nakisha Tolon, Lake Geneva, theft of movable property (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Rakayo A. Vinson, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tazhane Ware, 1700 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Taurean White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Adrionna Williams, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
