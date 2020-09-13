Criminal complaints, Sept. 8-11

Tuesday, Sept. 8–Friday, Sept. 11
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Anthony D Alvarado, 3400 block of 10th Ave., Racine, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Patrick J Appleton, 2400 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John L Back, 4400 block of State Street, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct.
Raymond L Berryman III, 3200 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Mitchell J Binder, 4900 block of High Meadows Terr., Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Torris (aka Tyronne X Ball) T Boclair, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Scott Christopher Bodoh, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon T Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James D Carlisle, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine J Carothers, Homeless, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon.
Anthony P Daniels, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
James Ward Doxtater, 4600 block of Durand Ave., Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Kirk Duncan Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Daquasia J East, 1700 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin Grant, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
Henry (aka Hennessey) B Gryer Jr., 1100 block of Washington Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Erasmo L Guzman, 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Elijah L Hattix, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.
Keylen A Hill, Milwaukee, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Zachary A Horvath, Chicago, Ill., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert G Hyatt, 28200 block of Easy Lane, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Camron D Kindred, 1500 block of Park Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alisa A Martin, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take $500-$5,000).
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jemell T Morrison, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Frank Mosley, 3400 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
Jayvion Redmond, Homeless, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Jamie A Robinson, Franksville, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Tristan R Sanfelippo, 7000 block of Sandy Lane, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Kinte K Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Deonta Snow, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jimmy D Ware, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin K Warner, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon, possession of THC.
Travail (aka Laide Esho) Shannon Wilson, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
Ivy J Wright, 900 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of dangerous weapon).
Steven Zuluaga, Chicago, Ill., possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!