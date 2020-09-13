Criminal complaints, Sept. 8-11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Sept. 8–Friday, Sept. 11

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Anthony D Alvarado, 3400 block of 10th Ave., Racine, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Patrick J Appleton, 2400 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

John L Back, 4400 block of State Street, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct.