Criminal complaints, Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Monday, Sept. 28–Friday, Oct. 2
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st St., Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark S Arndt, 6900 block of Middle Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Quincy Adam Bevers, 1800 block of West 6th St., Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven Boria, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), robbery with use of force.
Derick D Bostick Jr., 1000 block of Park Ave., Racine, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Laurice J Brown, 1800 block of Grange Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wayne M Brown, 2700 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Perry (aka Allan Lott) Carothers Sr., 4000 block of 21st St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lyneece R Daniels-Branch, 1800 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Johnnie Delacruz, 600 block of 10th St., Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason M Erickson, 400 block of South Pine St., Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4ht offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked
Grimaldi R Figueroa-Colon, West Allis, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), robbery with use of force.
Emanuel Fonseca, 1700 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jordan D Garcia, 32900 block of Bohner Drive, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darrell (aka Byron Eugene Love) J Gunn, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense).
Chelsy A Hammill, Homeless, Racine, financial transaction card (fraudulent use between $2,500-$5,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond (aka Tinman) L Hicks, 1500 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Willie J Hubbard, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), attempt fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Edward Terry Johnson, 1600 block of East St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tiffany U Johnson, 1200 block of Monroe Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Dontavis J Jones, 2100 block of Mt. Pleasant St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Dashontay L King, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Edward A Kraemer, 1500 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Armoni J Lasley, N2400 block of Phyllis Wheatly Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy G Lavender, Milwaukee, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Shawn E Londre, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan R Long, Neenah, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan A Lopez, 500 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kimberly A Macemon, 2000 block of Green St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Arthur J Malacara, 1400 block of 13th Ave., Union Grove, retail theft (remove anti-theft device less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Trevon J Marshall, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Christopher M Meekma, 2700 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Daisy Kay Parrish, 200 block of West Main St., Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher L Pegues, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer)
Joshua E Pitts, Madison, burglary of a building or dwelling, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent (2nd+ offense), misdemeanor theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Dean E Pogorzelski, N6800 block of County Road DD, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Engell M Quiroz-Juarez, 1600 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamall A Robinson, 1800 block of Clayton Ave., Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft from person or corpse, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Baby-Joe A Rodriguez, 3500 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
David D Soto-Servantez, Franksville, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher A Teuteberg, Waukesha, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Averion B Thomas, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, possession of THC.
Jereme D Toney, 700 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Maurice J Tyus, 700 block of 12th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Anna M Villa, 800 block of College Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darryl L Watkins, 4800 block of 32nd Ave., Kenosha, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams).
Darius R White, 700 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Carlton B Williams, Oshkosh, possession of THC.
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Justice A Yankech, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, possession of child pornography.
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th St., Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, forgery.
