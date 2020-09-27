Criminal complaints, Sept. 21-25

Monday, Sept. 21–Friday, Sept. 25
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Joshua S Bell, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan C Pineda Bustos, Watertown, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Lequan (aka LB) T Byles, 5400 block of Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Vincent Tyrone Cannon, 5300 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derrick D Carter, 1500 block of Villa St., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marco A Castilleja Jr., 1700 block of Grange Ave., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Curtis M D Collins, 3300 block of 15th St., Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Nicholas B Deleon, 1100 block of Fairchild Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Samir A Hachemi, 6500 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dondrell C Halmon, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Devonte (aka Deandre Upshaw) L Haley, Gary, Ind., felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000).
Anthony M Hollins, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquis (aka Desmond Stone) D Lewis, 1900 block of Erie St., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Tela M Malone, Milwaukee, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Terral (aka Relly) L Martin, 1600 block of State St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), obstructing an officer.
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
John G Nash, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony retail theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Brian J Noie, 1900 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bryant M Patrick, 1400 block of Thurston Ave., Racine, armed robbery, attempt armed robbery.
Dana R Picard, L’Anse, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig M Pitts, 1000 block of Marquette St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sabastian C Ransom, 1800 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC.
Nathan H Rausch, 500 block of Oak Lodge Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Nicole C Rebstock, 1000 block 13th Ave., Union Grove, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Efrain (aka Frank) De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Benino Rubio III, 400 block of North Pine St., Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Johnny Saldivar, 900 block of LaSalle St., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Feroz B Shaghasi, Clayton, Calif., possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig A Skalitzky, Reeseville, Wis., fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Thomas S Sobbe, 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, substantial battery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
David D Soto-Servantez, 1200 block of Kentucky St., Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Matthew N Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, armed robbery, substantial battery, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Mario (aka Kendric Stewart) L Steward, Grand Rapids, Mich., misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
John E Vanhara, 1800 block of Blake Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Cleveland W Wesby, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
