Criminal complaints, Sept. 14-18

Monday, Sept. 14–Friday, Sept. 18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Omar Eulogio Albino, 1500 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense in 3 years).
Anthony J Brayden, Stevens Point, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lamont R Emrick, 1200 block of Bluff Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Regis R Flood-Span, 4300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cruz J Flores, 3600 block of Meachem Road, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr., 7300 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Esteban Garcia, 1600 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph (aka Jeremy W Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Calvin Gibson Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Ave., Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Daron (aka Daron Travis) Hayden, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin L Hurtado, Waukesha, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Steven H Ivory, 1700 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Michael J Keller, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Luke J Kelly, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Dontrell D King, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs.
Justin E Klein, Oshkosh, possession of child pornography.
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Daniel A Mendoza, 1600 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr., 900 block of Park Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
LaVelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S Robinson, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Alejandro (aka Mario Aranda) Sierra, 2200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cincere C Smith, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Christopher M Tuttle, 6300 block of 14th Ave., Kenosha, criminal damage to property.
Scott Wallace, 3200 block of Kensington Square Road, Sturtevant, harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer.
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping.
