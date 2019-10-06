Monday, Sept. 30- Friday, Oct. 4
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jessica R. Babington, 1700 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William R. Barron, Phoenix, Ariz., obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Conroy Bays, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, operating without a license.
Alcelia Brown-Stanback, 400 block of Saint Patrick Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jaquan T. Calhoun, 1300 block of Park Ave., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Quintin J. Carter, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Alison R. Christianson, 2400 block of Loraine Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Lisa A. Coca, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James A. Collins, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Fernando M. Colon, 800 block of College Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey L. Davitz, 3500 block of County Road H, Franksville, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery J. Dresen, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dyland A. Ford, East Troy, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Monia R. Fuentes, 2000 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Scott R. Gleason, 5600 block of 44th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Symone P. Gordon, 100 block of Ninth Street, Racine, fail to cause child to attend school
Michael J. Gray, Chicago, Ill., burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools.
Devon J. Hall, 4200 block of Durand Ave., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Laquana L. Hickles, Milwaukee, retail theft (between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ross G. Hopkins, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, theft of movable property (between $10,000 and $100,000), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony N. James (a.k.a. Rocky), 1600 block of Lathrop Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
James G. Jenkins, Clovis, Calif., theft of moveable property (between $10,000 and $100,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer.
Timothy G. Kimbrough (a.k.a. TK) 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A. Kozerski, 2000 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.
Kyle L. Kraft, 1300 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, escape.
Michael J. Leighton, Waupun, uttering a forgery, felony theft of moveable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), entry into a locked vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Marcus G. Luckett (a.k.a. Duck), 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Manuel M. Martinez, 500 block of High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Anthony T. McNeal Jr., 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Melchor-Catalan, 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christian J. Mohrbacker, 400 block of South Cox Road, Kansasville, disorderly conduct.
Briannie I. Morgan, 2000 block of Case Ave., disorderly conduct.
Kurt R. Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Patricia A. Parks, 4900 block of 36th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alberto Ramirez Jr., 1400 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Juan C. Rios, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Frederick D. Sprewell (a.k.a. CC), 400 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeremy K. Staten, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy W. Turek, 100 block of Echo Lane, Racine, violation of a harassment injunction.
James F. Wenszell, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery.
Dwayne E. Whitelaw, 1300 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David J. Williams, 2800 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between three and 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of a controlled substance.
Desmond D. Williams, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
