Monday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 25
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Douglas R. Barrow, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Catrina M. Bell (a.k.a. Tasha Monicka), 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony J. Beringer II, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey W. Blasi, 6600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dajenay K. Branom (a.k.a. Katrecebrookl, Katryece) 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Katherine A. Brouillette, 1400 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Ryan L. Carter, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Jeremiah J. Chambliss, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, stalking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespass.
Randy Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason Charles Cozort, Salem, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zachary A. Craig, Watertown, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis M. Duenas, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robin J. Ellison, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly make false statement in application for a certificate of title for a motor vehicle.
Dav'ion L. Flores, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Garrell D. Ford, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jolene A. Garcia, 5000 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mateo J. Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kylie B. Gelmi, 600 English Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Tyrone M. Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), felony bail jumping.
Cara M. Godina, Milwaukee, felony personal identity theft, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Jyow Golden, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Ariel D. Graves (a.k.a. Danille Boyd), 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jordan M. Hardy, South Beloit, Ill., theft (false representation between $10,000 and $100,000).
Richanda L. Harris, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Barry A. Heimes, Almond, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Terrin Hey, 25300 block of West Loomis Road, Wind Lake, third degree sexual assault.
Craig L. Highman II, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E. Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Timothy P. Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acre Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony N. James (a.k.a. Rocky), 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Daiviontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Danielle D. Johnson, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false presentation less than $2,500).
Hailey M. Johnson, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kevin L. Jones (a.k.a. Willie, Peter), 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine.
Michael R. Kraemer, Madison, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kylie B. Kaylor, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Renee M. Lueck, Cudahy, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver Schedule IV drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, delivery of Schedule 1 or II narcotics.
Tyran M. Malone (a.k.a. Tyreon), 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Dominique Marquise McGee, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee/elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Johnnie Christopher Mills, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Stephanie D. Monroe, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Carl E. Napier, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
James Otis Oliver, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, felony theft from person or corpse.
Jeffery D. Quigley, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Steven M. Rempala, 6700 block of White Birch Court, Racine, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan C. Rios, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kaitlyn R. Roberts, Elkhorn, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Alejandro G. Rodriguez, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Karan T. Rush (a.k.a. Randy Calhoun, Aaron Riley, Antwon Lamont Wilson), 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kevin R. Suominen, 700 block of Cox Road, Kansasville, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct.
Sonota B. Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John M. Veto, 3300 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Alexander J. Ward, West Bend, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy Cregg Washington, 4800 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Harold M. Wiegman (a.k.a. Chad Douglas Garner), 1400 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Micah J. Williams, 2000 block of Charles Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darnell L. Wilson, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Antonio W. Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.