Monday, Oct. 14-Friday, Oct. 18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Alice Adams, 1900 block of Linden Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shamarionte D. Adams (a.k.a. Mario), 3900 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), disorderly conduct, telephone harassment.
Nehemiah S. Agnew, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan C. Ascencio, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Cole A. Balgord, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Douglas R. Barrow, Chicago, Ill., possession of THC.
Mark A. Bielefeldt Jr., 2900 block of North Main Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Kenneth L. Booker, 1200 block of La Salle Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer.
Corey O. Brown, 1600 block of Douglas Ave., possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Destiny L Carter, 2300 block of Blake Ave., Racine, retail theft intentionally removing an anti-theft device (less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian L. Childers, 21100 block of Durand Ave., Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
James E. Clerk II, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, felony theft from person or corpse, uttering a forgery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tatiana S. Dunbar, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Eric Emil Dyes II, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Dedrick L. Flowers Jr., 2900 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mateo Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Tyrone M. Gister, 1500 block of Blake Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), felony bail jumping.
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey, Racine, negligent handling of burning material, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 2000 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Ariel D. Graves, 5400 block of Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft.
Susan C. Gunderson, 2700 block of North Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Theresa A. Honeywood, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, operating without a license, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Frederick Allen Hunt, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Guadalupe M. Jimenez Maldonado, 2500 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
You have free articles remaining.
Desiree M. Johnson, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Rahul-Ismael S. Jutley, 5200 block of Admiralty Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Alexis Knudsen, 2300 block of Westwood Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Matthew L. Levans, 29900 block of Greenleaf Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Sean C. McCloskey, 3400 block of Fifth Ave., Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, arson of property other than building, felony criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, felony bail jumping.
Daquan T. McCray, 1300 block of Summit Ave., Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Theosha O. McIntyre, 3000 block of Gates Street, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Adonis Merino-Cabrera, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cassandra Denise Moore, 800 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Justice V. Morgenson, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ray C. Mosley, 1600 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Rafael Rijos Nieves, West Allis, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mario Rangel Jr., 5200 block of Admiralty Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), criminal damage to property.
Joel J. Rozario, 100 block of Westridge Ave., Burlington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
David Allen Scharpf, Wisconsin Rapids, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Angela C. Simon, 2700 block of Chapel Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael Smith, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (between 10 and 50 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob R. Spoor, 8700 block of Morel Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operate a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Jeremy K. Staten, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an office, obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Nichole M. Stock, 1400 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darrion James Thunder, Crandon, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Samuel R. Torres III, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mercedez M. Vallin, 1100 block of Montclair Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Nicholas Waters, North Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Jeffrey Gerald Werk, 1800 block of 12th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.