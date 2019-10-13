Monday, Oct. 7-Friday, Oct. 11
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
James J. Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brandie N. Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Darius D. Banks, 5000 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Terrance V. Blair, 1500 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kywon Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Jose Carranza, Round Lake Beach, Ill., possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with minor child in the vehicle.
Ema Cavaliere, Franksville, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Calaia R. Coleman, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 2600 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft in a business setting, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David A. Dorff, 1500 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), concealing stolen property (value of less than $2,500).
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Dwight Duncan, 3000 block of Caledonia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Anthony Eaton Jr., 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Antonio R. Edwards (a.k.a. Rodney Bell, Jerry King), Chicago, Ill., obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Charles Famous, 2300 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to cocaine), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon W. Farris, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (equal to or less than 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Richard Frederickson, 1500 block of Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, imitation of controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ruben Fuentes, 2400 block of Spring Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mary J. Gray, 100 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Cedrick D. Green, 1900 block of Green Street, battery causing great bodily harm as a hate crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Gregg R. Gulbrandson, 14300 block of 58th Road, Sturtevant, manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Hansen, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Roland L. Harris, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Arial Nicole Herrington, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (business setting).
Charlene T. Jackson, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to three grams), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Derrick M. Jackson, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Trystan Jones, 1500 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, felony intimidation of a victim.
Edward J. Kirk, Richmond, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jolene A. Koker, 1500 block of Packard Ave., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
Alexander E. Kritch, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Chrystain A. Kuhn, 1500 block of Grange Ave., Racine, drive/operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M. Loiacano, Muskego, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Renee M. Lueck, Cudahy, manufacture/deliver Schedule IV drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Eli J. MacDonald, 1700 block of Chatham Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
Christopher Martin Sr., 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Robert McAlister, Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lashaun McBride, 1100 block of 13th Ave., Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Darnell F. McGhee, 2100 block of North Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
John D. Miller, 700 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Dartavious K. Peet, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jordan Quinonez, 4900 block of 18th Ave., Kenosha, drive/operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Veronica M. Ritter, 1500 block of Cleveland Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Stephan G. Robinson (a.k.a. Steve Bibbs, Edward Reno, Terrance Bibbs), 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, hit-and-run causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Cedric V. Scales Jr., 1200 block of Arthur Ave., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Gregory Schaum, Salem, operating while intoxicated causing injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Eric L. Schoessow, 6200 block of 241st Ave., Salem, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tony L. Shaw, 1800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Robert T. Sikorsky, 5300 block of 33rd Ave., Kenosha, possession of THC.
Jesse J. Strauch, Menasha, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Ardryanna T. Sykes, 1500 block of Packard Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jamie L. Szarfinski, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, theft in a business setting (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Kevin D. Thomas, 6300 block of 24th Ave., Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Terrance P. Thomas, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver heroin (value greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than three grams), possession of THC.
Maryetta M. Titley, 1500 block of Ann Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Jordyn Turner, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, hit and run causing great bodily harm, intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, first degree reckless injury, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Marquea V. Turner, 900 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antario N. Window, 1300 block of 30th Ave., Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Matthew J. Yannaras, 5700 block of Randal Lane, Racine, felony bail jumping.
