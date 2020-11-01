Criminal complaints: Oct. 26-30, 2020

Oct. 26–Oct. 30
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Alex Baldwin, 2800 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alaye R Banks, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Natalie N Bellak, N900 block of Rose Drive, Burlington, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keadrian Belt-Dixon, 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Davanesha K Berry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Edward L Body, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Bryan B Boldus, Lublin, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kaneesha L Briggs, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Qumaire J Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jeremiah J Chambliss, 7300 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent (abandon vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Francisco (aka Jeremy Villareal) S Cruz, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Catherine A Deford, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael K Erickson, 32700 block of Robers Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Robert (aka LaCharles Johnson) K Evans, County Hills, Illinois, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Grant, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Ildefonso A Hernandez, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Patrick J Hagarty, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency medical care providers, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Malik D Hale, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Randy Jackson, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
Qualandas R Kimbrough, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samantha A Koons, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jordan David Laycock, 2000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), receiving stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, battery to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kerrion T Marsh, 100 block Riverside Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Kelley N Martinson, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Brandon Oates-Carson, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Prashawn A Patel, Homeless, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.
Enrique G Perez, Kenosha, Wisconsin, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Antonio C Rhinehouse Jr., 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Timothy Rodgers, 700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ted L Rodriguez, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua (aka Baby Boy) A Silverman, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Erica (aka Sharine Taylor) Smith, 2100 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Nala S Smith, 2200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
John H Sorger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jaivier E Spumante, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Cruz C Tobias, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert R Walton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Christopher T White, 500 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC.
Karissa M Wick, 6500 bock Williamsburg Way, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
