Criminal complaints, Oct. 19-23

Monday, Oct. 19– Friday,

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery . Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts .

Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton St., Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).