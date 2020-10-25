Criminal complaints, Oct. 19-23

Monday, Oct. 19– Friday,
Oct. 23
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton St., Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Troy A Behling, 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Kayla N Berryhill, 2200 block of Prospect St., Racine, straw purchasing of firearm.
Brandon T Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn St., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joshua L Brown, 800 block of Eighth St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Little Joe Bueno, 1000 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard L Butler, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn R Campbell, 32200 block of Washington Ave., Burlington, felony criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box.
Robert E Carey, Janesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trevon H Chambliss, 5300 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kalib P Crandall, 900 block of Peck Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), theft of movable property (special facts), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Gary N Dam, South Milwaukee, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property.
Bias M Fields, Appleton, possession of THC.
Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Mark B Gifford, 1100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Richard Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Hunter J Hernandez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kahlia (aka Kaleel) T Hiler, 1600 block of Prospect St., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Jeremy D Jackson, 2000 block of Orchard St., Racine, felony bail jumping, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Alandre (aka Turtle) Scott Johnson, 1200 block of Albert St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-10 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, sexual exploitation of a child (produce, perform, etc.), post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent (victim under 18), possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming), sexual intercourse with a child, felony bail jumping.
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gilbert A Larson, 2400 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, possession of child pornography.
Mark A Larue, 1600 block of Boyd Ave., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Mariah Marie Lawson, 7900 block of Daniel Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aaron Michael Mauer, Oak Creek, possession of narcotic drugs.
Kenneth M McClain, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah J McGlorn, 1600 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), physical abuse of a child (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Jarell Danuel Norwood, Chicago, Ill., false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Chandra (aka Sarah Roberts) V Nunn, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Cori Adam Parrott, 1200 block of Grove Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jelani K Patton, 1600 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), aggravated battery (elderly person), criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deshan (aka Christopher Phillips) J Peterson, 5000 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Elsander Phillips, 900 block of Main St., Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jennifer L Poetker, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Shskellie R Reaves, 1400 block of 11th St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua (aka Baby Boy) A Silverman, 1400 block of Sunrise Trail, Burlington, misdemeanor theft.
Tia M Sullivan, Detroit, Mich., armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!