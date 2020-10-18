Criminal complaints, Oct. 12-16

Monday, Oct. 12– Friday, Oct. 16
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton St., Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Tatiyana (aka Jasmine Funderberg) B Burnette, 1600 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway, 3300 block of Republic Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Antonique J Carter, 1700 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew R Casper, 1200 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Lacrelle (aka Whip) Jerome Clay, 1000 block of 10th St., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Daevon Cole, 1900 block of West Blvd., Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Sandra Dallapiazza, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cameron R Davis, 1200 block of Erie St., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Maxwell J Firehammer, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Adam John Funk, 3500 block of County Road G, Caledonia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shauna M Gonzalez Garza, 600 block of McHenry St., Burlington, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rikaijah L Greer, 1900 block of LaSalle St., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Steven J Hanzel, 3400 block of Eight Mile Road, Caledonia, stalking (domestic abuse assessments).
Ariel (aka Jazmine Bradley) R Henderson, 100 block of Seventh St., Racine, resisting an officer.
Willie R Henderson, 2400 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio J Hernandez, 100 block of Westridge Ave., Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Shelly S Herring, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Stephen M Hood, 3900 block of Erie St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marion Howard, 1800 block of St. Clair St., Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), delivery of a scheduled 1, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park).
Edward W Jackson Jr., 3900 block of Ruby Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Keith Jackson, 1000 block of 11th Ave., Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
William A Jackson, 1500 block of Albert St., Racine, battery by prisoners.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, sexual exploitation of a child (produce, perform, etc.), post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent (victim under 18), possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming), sexual intercourse with a child, felony bail jumping.
Dajuan M Jones, 1200 block of LaSalle St., Racine, terrorist threats, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny W Klyce Jr., 1600 block of Illinois St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alexander R Larrabee, 3300 block of 90th St., Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Christina Marie Long, East Troy, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Adonis (aka Kendral Norwood) J Martin, 900 block of College Ave., Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed burglary, carrying a concealed weapon.
Richard McClung, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan L Morris, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Jose Rivera, 1500 block of Albert St., Racine, battery by prisoners.
Tyrone Robinson, Chicago, Ill., obstructing an officer.
Dennis P Roche Jr., 7000 block of Lone Elm Drive, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), receiving stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jon Stanley Stempe, 1300 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan M Strange, 6200 block of Kinzie Ave., Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Elijah A Sullivan, 2800 block of Mount Pleasant St., Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Keenen L Towner, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donald M Turner, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon.
Edward R Uresti, 1600 block of North Main St., Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Vernon Alton Whittaker, Milwaukee, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Darnell L Wilson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas A Wilson, 3800 block of 16th St., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
