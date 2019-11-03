Criminal complaints, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Monday, Oct. 28-Friday, Nov. 1
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Coryontae T. Adams-Bizzle, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Nehemiah S. Agnew, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan M. Arebalo, 1200 block of Summit Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Ozie Brown Jr., 1300 block of Prospect Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Kenneth L. Booker Jr., 1200 block of La Salle Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer.
Monique L. Booker, 1800 block of Clayton Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on near a school.
Lisa A. Busby, 2821 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.
Jessica E. Bushman, 1400 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Kevin M. Butler, Milwaukee, felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Kenyon J. Canady, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating without a license.
Lashonda L. Carter-Windmon, 4000 block of Marquette Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony L. Charles, 300 block of Chicago Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Geoffrey P. Cinko, Los Angeles, Calif., theft of movable property (between $10,000 and $100,000), drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Glenn E. Conroy Jr., 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Kenneth M. Cooley, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Maurice A. Corrie, 1700 block of Grange Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Christopher A. Cosey Jr., 2000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sevon T. Curry, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin L. Davis, 1000 block of Delamere Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Mary L. Day, 5800 block of Fifth Ave., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs.
Francisco M. De Arce Ceteno, 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jay R. Demant, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, possession of child pornography.
Hailey L. Diekow-Brabazon, 1300 block of High Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kristopher M. Draves, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Donald H. Duddles, Waterford, pointing a firearm at or towards another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
David T. Ellis, 4100 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julius Fleming, 1500 block of Melvin Ave., Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Terrance C. Grayson, 1600 block of Blaine Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC.
Donald W. Greenhalgh, 2200 block of Shoop Street, Racine, hit and run causing an injury.
Hunter J. Hernandez, 30 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, false imprisonment with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth L. Holeton Jr., 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Melissa A. Holewinski, 3000 block of Drexel Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer.
Christina M. Holman, 6400 block of 37th Ave., Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Karli L. Hudec, 800 block of Indiana Street, Racine, theft from a financial institution (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Gregory Allan Kemp, 6700 block of Rainer Drive, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Michael L. Lanouette, Elmwood Park, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Danard Lockridge, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joseph D. Markey, 12000 block of Spring Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct.
Caleb B. Martinez, 1700 block of Boyd Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Francisca L. Martinez, 1200 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Keith M. Miller, 28500 block of Arrow Road, Waterford, hit and run causing an injury.
Michael R. Mitchell, 30000 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Tina M. Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Ave., Kenosha, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Erik E. Peterson, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eugene R. Phillips, 800 block of College Ave., Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card (less than $2,500).
Cory S. Price, 700 block of Bass Drive, Waterford, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing the death of another person.
Brittney R. Raboine, 700 block of Ninth Ave., Union Grove, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Matthew J. Rondone, 1400 block of Maria Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Heather Aileen Ruisch, 5700 block of West Peninsula Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping.
Eric D. Scott, Milwaukee, felony theft with false representation (between $2,500 and $5,000), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Christopher L. Scott, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Daneesha L. Shaw, 1100 block of Reschke Ave., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Talena Shilling, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Latazz Aking Smith, 2100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Robert J. Stenseth, 2600 block of Sumac Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Dixie L. Turner, Elkhorn, theft of a business setting (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Vaughtille L. Walker, 4500 block of 40th Ave., Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, neglecting a child, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
David J. Wetherell, Sullivan, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David R. Williams Jr., 1300 block of 44th Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Raymond D. Wilson, 700 block of Coronada Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Tomorie M. Yarbrough, Markham, Ill., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.