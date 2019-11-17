Monday, Nov. 11-Friday, Nov. 15

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Chauncy M. Allen, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, vehicle operator fell/elude officer causing damage to property, felony bail jumping.

Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, possession of THC.

Dominic T. Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school bus, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jason T. Arriaga, 1900 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Terrance G. Barkley, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

John H. Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.

Dajenay K. Branom, 1600 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.

I’mani K. Bundrent, 2000 block of Blake Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Anthony L Charles, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Megan Kara Leena Cole, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Steven H. Crespo, Arlington Heights, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Veia T. Crockett, 3300 block of Republic Ave., Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Justin L. Dandurand, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, uttering a forgery.

Amy C. Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Joseph D. Espinoza Sr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Zavion Z. Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josiah S. Fricks, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of THC.

Juan Fuentes, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating without a license, operating while intoxicated.

Amy N. Funderburk, Walworth, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Trevor A. George, 400 block of Bonita Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Nathan T. Gray, 2800 block of Sharon Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.

Christopher Lamar Harris, 400 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.

Nariah N. Harris, 6000 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft.

Alan M. Hay, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Willie R. Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

Trevaya T. Hill, 1300 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Melissa A. Holewinski, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Twyla P. Jackson, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.

Dailanique N. Jones, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Savannah A.M. Jones, 100 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.

Talithia S. Jones, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Michael D. Jordan, 1400 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Star Lynn Lee, 33300 block of Fairview Court, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Malik J. London, 1100 block of Blake Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jhamile Massie, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Randy L. McBride, 1600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Eulalio Mendez, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, operating while intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.

Emily M. Moore, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Gavin W. Moore, 5100 block of 328th Ave., Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, disorderly conduct.

Anthony Morris, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Terrance J. Moses, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.

Yarnell I. Moten, 900 block of Eighteenth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.

Ivan A. Oceguera, 600 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rene Cruz-Pavon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.

Jose A. Partida, 1000 block of Pearl Street Upper, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), resisting an officer.

Zakury Ryan Piantino, Delavan, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian L. Phillips, 5000 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eduardo Reynoso, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (Less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Britten Robinson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, felony issuance of a worthless check, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

William T. Schmid, 3600 block of North Britton Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jason M. Seyferth, 1700 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Leanthony T. Smith, 5000 block of 17th Ave. Upper, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Jeremy K. Staten, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

Dylan S. Strelow, 5100 block of 106th Street, Pleasant Prairie, possession of THC.

Heather M. Tauri, Kansasville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Melissa A. Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Timothy W. Turek, 100 block of Echo Lane, Racine, stalking, felony personal identity theft, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, violation of injunction (harassment), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Andrew B. Vargas, 7400 block of 36th Ave., Kenosha, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

Janessa R. Vash-Mosley, 1600 block Cleveland Ave., Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quincy R. Vaughns, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Arris D. Webb, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Allevon R. White, 3700 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of THC.

