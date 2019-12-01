Monday, Nov. 25-Wednesday, Nov. 27

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Andrai A. Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

William R. Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, possession with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Cynthia R. Beal, 2500 block of Loraine Ave., Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.

Gregory Bovo-Schmokel, Fennville, Michigan, possession of THC.

Nicole Kathleen Brosky, 8000 block of Crystal Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.

Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).

Luis A. Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.

Guadalupe David Gutierrez, of Wauwatosa, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael A. Hines, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.

James E. Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.

Demetrius D. Johnson, of Milwaukee, physical abuse of a child.

Gregory Johnson, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Nicole Lynn Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Devone Allen Kessler, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Willa M. Leichman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Darryl H. Liddell, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reana Jean Ludwigson, of Riverside Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments.

Christopher M. Morgan, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, telephone harassment, misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.

Clayton R. Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nathan James Pollard, 7000 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Judith Rands, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.

Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Shaine M. Spiller, Weston, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Calista S. Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Jeffrey M. Stasiak, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.

James A. Stone, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating without a license.

Dylan Matthew Sura, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Ave., disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

