Monday, Nov. 18-Friday, Nov. 22

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Lance L Azarian, 11500 block of 1st Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.

Jessica Benette Brown, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Donteeno K Burris, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.

Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.

Hirjori L Conner, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of THC.

Randy Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Timothea A. Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft of less than $500.

Jonathan Cruz-Garcia, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Tommy L Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).

Elliot James Feldman, 4700 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.

John Henry Fell, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.

McChristian J Fox, Waupun, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.

Alex C Fugarino, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Kaitlyn D Gardner, 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Carlotta Marie Heilgeist, 1600 block of North Main Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Izayah J. Hellesen, 3600 block of Sovereign Drive, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Oscar O Higginbottom, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator’s license, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brenda Howard, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense.

Hayden Mitchell, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of Schedule I substance, resisting an officer.

Anthony Lawrence Jenkins, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft.

Michael J Johann, 1700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Xavier T Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), criminal damage to property.

Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.

Harinder S Jutley, 5300 block of Admiralty Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Kyle R Karvala, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.

Alice Marie Lecus, 6500 block of Spring Hill Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mark A Lee, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.

Stephanie Marie Lefebvre, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), failure to act to prevent bodily harm.

David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Duward John Mays, 1000 block of Indian Point Road, Twin Lakes, resist officer/failure to stop vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.

Amadeus D McClain, 1700 block of Racine Street, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Elijah D Mosley, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.

Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).

Quinshaynla D. Oliver, of Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.

Ronald D Oneil, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer.

Brittany Ann Alexandria Palechek, 500 block of Fox Mead Drive, Waterford, misdemeanor theft.

Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.

William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.

Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Dejarvis T Reasor, 1700 block 12th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tanya Jo Rentschler, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs.

Charles Howard Rose Jr., Des Plaines, Illinois, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

George W Shannon, 2700 block of Bate Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Derek Rueben Smith, 1800 block of New Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Latazz Aking Smith, Naperville, Illinois, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.

Shushika R Smith, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Jamie L Soteropoulos, Sussex, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.

Chase N Spann, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Cory L Taylor, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sonota B. Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.

William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.

Bryan Jose Velasco, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Justin Davis Wagener, 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Curtis L Walls, 1700 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally transfer less than or equal to $500).

Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Brittany R Wherly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Terry M Williams, Chicago, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Michael P Wiltzius, 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).

Ivy J Wright, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Zachary R Zavala, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

