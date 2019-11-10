Monday, Nov. 4-Friday, Nov. 8

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Mason A. Alioto, 8300 block of Greenbriar Road, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tyree J. Blair, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

James A. Bockin, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Monique L. Booker, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, manufacture/ manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jakaesha D. Boone, 1300 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Dajenay K. Branom, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.

Angelique M. Brown, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Orlando J. Chiappe, 7600 block of Four Mile Road, Franksville, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas J. Cowan, 2600 block of Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Austin P. Feeler, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, escape.

Elliot J. Feldman, 4700 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.

Tequalla J. Flinn, 5500 block of Palisades Court, Mount Pleasant, failure to report to jail, obstructing an officer.

Robert N. Galvan, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.

Naadia E. Garcia, 4500 block of 40th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, neglecting a child, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jyow Golden, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).

Antwan A. Hand, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness.

Arthur L. Hardison, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, manufacture cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Laquana L. Hickles, Milwaukee, retail theft (retain possession, between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Murphy D. Hooks, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ellis Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Karli L. Hudec, 800 block of Indiana Street, Racine, theft from a financial institution (value between $5,000 and $10,000).

David J. Jesion, Milwaukee, retail theft (alter price, between $500 and $5,000).

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, 1300 block of Eleventh Street, Racine carrying a concealed weapon.

Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, cause injury/operating while intoxicated.

Arthur L. Leavelle, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Stephanie Marie Lefebvre, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), failure to prevent bodily harm to a child.

Jacob J. Lichter, 600 block of Seventh Street, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, disorderly conduct.

Malik J. London, 1100 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.

John R. Mateljan, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.

Ian F. Matus, Liberyville, Ill., attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, hit and run (causing an injury).

Kenric A. McGee (a.k.a. DS, D Sikes, Pooh), 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Qyntavious D. Parks, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Kaitlen A. Peterson, 8400 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Javais J. Prestay, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Carl W. Quast, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis I. Rodgers, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Christopher J. Sidebottom, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, stalking.

Marquese M. Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, resisting an officer.

Frederick W. Starck, 4400 block of 17th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, hit and run (attended vehicle).

Janet A. Valdez, Milwaukee, possession of THC.

John E. Vanhara, 10000 block of Dunkelow Road, Franksville, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Bryan J. Velasco, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Jeremiah D. Williams, Marietta, Ga., disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

