Criminal complaints: Nov. 2-6, 2020

Nov. 2–Nov. 6
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Shelby L Bies, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Khalil E Buckley, 400 block of Merlens Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 400 block Parkview Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).
Jose Cardenas Jr., 400 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Trevon H Chambliss, 5300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Francisco S Cruz, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another.
Penny Decheck, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Andy Paul Gelmi Jr., 1300 block of Raymond Avenue, Union Grove, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Myles T Hill, 3200 block of Wood Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Daniel J Irias, 300 block of High Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer.
Damion J Jones, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Kimberly L Kearney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Tameeka L Lee, 1200 block Reeds Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Greg S Musack, 600 block of Indiana Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, disorderly conduct.
Samantha M Newman, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, felony personal ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, attempt fraudulent use of a credit card.
Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jerry Ramirez, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donzel P Robinson Jr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael J Sanderson, 3300 block of 102nd Avenue, Kenosha, retail theft (retain possession less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping.
Nickolas S Sandifer, Chicago, Illinois, felony bail jumping.
Shawn J Simonson, Kansasville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lisa M Steinberg, 7800 block of Old Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
