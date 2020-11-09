Criminal complaints: Nov. 2-6, 2020

Nov. 2–Nov. 6

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shelby L Bies, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).

Khalil E Buckley, 400 block of Merlens Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.

Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 400 block Parkview Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).