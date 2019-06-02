Tuesday, May 28-Friday, May 31
Vanessa Latrice Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Barajas-Salas, Burlington, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Priscilla J. Barrios, 5500 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, burglary.
Gregory Levon Battle, Waukegan, Ill., felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Christy A. Bauer, Sturtevant, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Lapiate P. Boone, 3800 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, battery, disorderly conduct, first degree intentional homicide, attempt first degree intentional homicide, mayhem, stalking.
Destiny N. Brown, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Nikendra L. Brown, 2400 block of 19th St., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Jeffery L. Burnette, 4000 block of Knoll Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Shelonda Monique Calloway, 1300 block of North Wisconsin St., Racine, pointing a firearm at another, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct.
Tony Lavell Chambers, 2500 block of 20th St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, substantial battery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Diamond Torrie Coleman, 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin L. Costanzo, Oak Creek, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Shayne Scott Dewitt, Neenah, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andre L. Dorsey, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Deshawn D. Ellison, 1000 block of Main St., Racine, first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, misdemeanor battery.
Michael K. Erickson, Waterford, obstructing an officer, repeater, operating while intoxicated.
Joshua T. Flick, Union Grove, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ronald L. Ford, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Brittany A. Fransen, Union Grove, possession of THC.
Larry Eugene Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, fourth-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Hilliard Franklin Greene, 5000 block of Graceland Blvd., Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Leonard A. Harlan, 900 block of Center St., Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Nathaniel A. Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig J. Hemphill, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Xia Chantae Henry, 1600 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct
Jay Christopher Hoppe, Waterford, felony mistreatment of animals, disorderly conduct.
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Avion J. Howland-Salinas, 2400 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gregory M. Johnson, 2400 block of 54th St., Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Javon Deonte Jones, Mount Pleasant, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood with a minor child in the vehicle.
Pamela Joplin, 700 block of 10th St., Racine, possession of THC.
Janice M. Josephson, Waterford, aggravated battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Samantha A. Koons, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, neglecting a child.
Aaerrion R. Little, 1900 block of Mead St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Jalon S. Malone, 1200 block of Center St., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Sarah Rachelle Margraf, Lake Geneva, lewd and lascivious behavior, fornication, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guillermo J. Martinez III, 1400 block of Grange Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Debrionne S.D. McClinton, 1300 block of Howe St., Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Anika M. Mena, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Linda C. Minshall, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Frances Ann Mirro, Burlington, felony bail jumping, escape.
Justice Morgenson, 800 block of Augusta St., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Katherine J. Mueller, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Joel Deleon Nieves, Milwaukee, battery to an emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
James Bryan Osborne, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Alexis Lavelle Perry, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Donald A. Picard, 2000 block of DeKoven Ave., Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, fornication, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon D. Quinn, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Anton M. Redick, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
William G. Reid III, Beach Park, Ill., attempt to flee or elude an officer.
Kyale R. Rowe, Janesville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Carlos O. Ruelas, 1700 block of Albert St., Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Laquan Lavonte Russell, 1800 block of Howe St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy L. Schilling, Rochester, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Andrew M. Schurian, 3100 block of Indian Trail, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Jordan Dhyan Sikes, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michah Nelson Splittgerber, 2200 block of Summit Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Lovely Latrice Travis, 4600 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nino Valle, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denzel Myles Vaughn, Waukegan, Ill., felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Deontayjah S. Walton, 1900 block of Philips Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Christopher Stanley Webster, 1200 block of Center St., Racine, first degree intentional homicide.
Kevin Anthony West, 1900 block of Slauson Ave., Racine, attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Falandria Kamaria Williams, 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
