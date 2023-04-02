March 27-31

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Michael John Allyn, 1100 block of 12th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel E. Anick, Greenfield, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Josue Chavez Aranda, 2100 block of Racine Street, Mount Pleasant, operating without a license (second offense within three years).

Elizabeth A. Campton, 500 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Matthew Antoine Canady, 1900 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, concealing stolen firearm, possession of an electric weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.

Regina (aka Virginia Henley) M. Cox, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery.

Brandon J. Fitzpatrick, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm).

Dallas David Gomez, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquese L. Haines, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Cody J. Hoegsted, 2000 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked (fourth-plus), felony bail jumping.

Dontrel M. Hunter, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle (toward a building or vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kendrick J. Jackson, 2100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Tina Y. Johnson, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Christopher John Jones, Kansasville, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Kurt F. Kenna, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Bobby A. Martz, 2800 block of North Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Joaquin V. Mora, 300 block of Paul Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan R. Gonzalez Morales, West Allis, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Zion M. Vaughn Murphy, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked (fourth-plus).

Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Chandler (aka Spuaky Playa-Hata) L. Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Nico (aka Chezmun Kanzery McBearth) Q. Prince, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Jairo E. Reyes Palencia, Milwaukee, theft (business setting, between $5,000-$10,000).

Jerry Armando Rivera Jr., 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Emillio V. Rodriguez, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Jaime Colon Rodriguez, 1300 block of Saint Patrick Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Deonta L. Rowsey, Milwaukee, felony failure to report to jail.

Antonio (aka Mario Jesus Aranda) J. Servantez Jr., 3200 block of Packer Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operate motor vehicle revoked, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Jamal A. Smith, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Jason T. Snow, 1300 block of North Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Reginald (aka Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, attempt armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Leontae B. Stanciel, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Anthony D. Taylor, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 1500 block of Wolff Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antonio L. Turner, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).

Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 2100 block of Potter Road, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory A. Washington, Milwaukee, threat to judge, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Christopher A. Weber, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine.

Marcus L. Webb, 2200 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Johnathan L. Wilkerson, 400 block of Memorial Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Christopher A. Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerome J. Williams Jr., 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), robbery, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).