March 20-24

Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Willie T. Adams, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lamarion Anderson, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

Martavis D. Anderson, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle), disorderly conduct.

Dean W. Burns, 5600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan B. Chavours Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Tymarria N. Evans, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Francisco J. Fernandez-Zaldivar, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Dwayne E. Gardner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.

Petronilo (aka Petro) Garcia Sr., 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dayvion S. Hunter, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Roberto Jimenez Jr., 3000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Jordan A. Johnson, 400 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Richard J. Lofgren, 29200 block of Elm Island Drive, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Christopher (aka Mickey) F. McFadden, 4700 block of Buena Park Road, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.

Antero Medina, 2700 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Quentin T. Parker Sr., 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prajit P. Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm), disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.

Kenneth Darnell Perry III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property.

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Gabrielle E. Ross, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer L. Schemenauer, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Richard S. Schuler, 600 block of West State Street, Burlington, burglary of a room, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), entry into a locked coin box, theft by acquisition of a credit card, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance.

Bob D. Slominski, 3900 block of Honey Creek Road, Waterford, hit and run (great bodily harm), reckless driving causing great bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.

John H. Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

Ambiya Yasin Spears, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license (second offense within three years).

Gregg Joseph Szydlowski, 8600 block of Buena Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jesse A. Varela, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shaqur N. Wagner, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher A. Weber, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelly M. Weber, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), felony bail jumping.

Kelyse T. Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Kendric Elliot Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).