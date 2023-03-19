March 13-17

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Ze Harah Adrian, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquon D. Anderson, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Amanda J. Bloom, 700 block of Monticello Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.

Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, battery by prisoners.

Ashley R. Chapman, 4400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kevin J. Coleman, 4600 block of Charles Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Sara R. Domogalla, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct.

John W. Evans Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mariah L. Gordon, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, stalking, criminal damage to property.

Steven M. Grant, 1600 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle J. Johnson, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, capture an intimate representation without consent, exhibit an intimate representation without consent.

Darius (aka Antonio Johnson) C. Kelly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shawn E. Londre, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Coden J. Morrell, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katie Lynn Nuszbaum, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katerri S. Oneal, DeKalb, Illinois, operating while intoxicated causing injury (second offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury (second offense), second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Donnell L. Pannell, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, felony theft from person or corpse.

Tanya Jo Rentschler, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs.

David Michael Seal, Salem, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Devin M. Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Remon B. Tyson, 200 block of Wickham Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry J. Visor, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael P. Wade, 5800 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jasmine J. Walk, 300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emery L. Walker, 1100 block of 58th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.

Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rebecca L. Wilson, 3800 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.