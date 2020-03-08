March 2-6

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stacey (aka Stacey Eggleston) M Adorno, 600 block of College Ave., Racine, robbery, attempt to drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Lathon (aka Lucky) Emmanuel Austin, Green Bay, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Brent A Beth, Appleton, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Neal C Conley Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, obstructing an officer.

Jeffrey D Corner, 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury).

Andrew L Crutcher, 6500 block of 16th Ave., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie M Darge, 4900 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Daniel T Fesko, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, invasion of privacy (surveillance device).

Damien L Flores, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

Esteban Garcia, 1600 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Shauna M Gonzalez Garza, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

John David Gause, 1800 block of Roe Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.

Willie M Gillard, 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine.

Terry A Green, 1300 block Center Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor J Haines, 2800 block of Glendale Ave., Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Melissa Sue Hall, East Troy, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Jonathan C Harris, 1800 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Sarah J Hartley, 100 block of Holiday Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daryl (aka Junior) S Hawkins, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, aggravated battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Daniel L Hejdak, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

Craig J Jerdee, 3000 block of Glendale Ave., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.

Akeshia M Johnson, 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, intimidation of victim, obstructing an officer.

Crystal M Johnson, 600 block of College Ave., Racine, robbery, attempt to drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Sunshine (aka Stephanie M Kozlik) K Ketchum, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denielle (aka Denielle Compton) K Kossack, 1300 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine.

Cody S Longreen, Greendale, possession of narcotic drugs.

Jacquelyn S Lynch, 2700 block of High Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

Tyler J Lynch, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Tyler L Mitchell, 1800 block of Linden Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Keri L Monheim, 100 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.

Mark J Mueller, Homeless, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, forgery.

Lamar E Patterson, 1600 block of Washington Ave., Racine, possession of THC.

Erik Evan Peterson, 5400 block of Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.

Richard D Raun, 4900 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Jacqueline R Robinson, 400 block of South Front Street, Rochester, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.

Katrena (aka Tina) M Rudolph, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine.

Jessie J Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).

Marc G Sanchez, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Saul Sanchez, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antwuan M Scott, Milwaukee, manufacture/deliver THC (less than 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric D Scott, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.

Marcarious S Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shadiamond Andryanna Sims, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Billy D Smith Jr., Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Erica Smith, 600½ Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Marquese M Snow, 1300 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Thomas E Straube, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Veronica L Taylor, 4300 block of Ridgewood Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Shannon L Turner, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mamie L Ware, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Craig V Westbrook, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Maurice L Whyte, Columbus, Ohio, felony retail theft (intentionally take more than $10,000).

