This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

William G Ausen, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school).

John P Ballard, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct.

Michael O Battista, River Lake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.

Roy L Bishop, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Anthony C Boyden Jr., 3200 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ebony L Caldwell, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Reginald D Canady, Watertown, misdemeanor theft.

Tameshia L Dawson, 1200 block of Wolff Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kurtis L Day, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block of Maryland Ave., Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Willie Fields, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, sex offender (fail/update information).

Corey M Finch Sr., 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Trent Funderburg, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.

Kelly L Glass, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct.

Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Maurice V Hanible, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Antonio L Harris, 1300 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daryl (aka Shavontae) S Hawkins, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Timothy John Hermes, 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Hilario Sabino Hernandez, 1800 block of Clayton Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.

Corey W Hetchler, 2000 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.

Doyle (aka Gator) E Hobbs, Elkhorn, possession of methamphetamine.

Ellis (aka Allen) Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Ave., Kenosha, financial transaction card (fraudulent use more than $10,000), unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping.

John Michael Kelly, 100 block of South Kane Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs.

Michael (aka Kendall Michael Kuy) L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, uttering a forgery.

Haley E Monreal, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.

Becky (aka Jennifer Anne Bauer) L O’Brien, Wind Lake, possession of narcotic drugs.

Jaquesha S Powell, 1900 block of Linden Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Marquise Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Debra J Radtke, 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Martell T Robinson, Milwaukee, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).

Kaleb S Satterwhite, 1100 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Uris I Sierra, Waukegan, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, impersonating a peace officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Rene S Smith, Milwaukee, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine.

Tracy Smith, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, battery or threat to a witness, battery by prisoners.

Schoride W Tyner, 1400 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order (domestic abuse repeater).

Thomas K Vaughan, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Paris (aka Big Paris) J Watkins, 4900 block of 47th Ave., Kenosha, deliver designer drugs (between 3 and 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Robert S Westerlund, 4100 block of Manhattan Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry L Wetzel, 1600 block of Brandi Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jacob Whaley, Trevor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Brent David Wieczorek, 800 block of Riverbrook Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

Robert L Windham, 1700 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, removal of a major part of a vehicle, concealing stolen property (between $2,500-$5,000).

Madelyn R Wuori, 32000 block of Bohner Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.

