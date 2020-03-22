March 16-20

Andres Manuel Avila, 5000 block of 18th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Branden E Bentley, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Gabriel E Berrios, Aurora, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Jammie L Blount, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, armed robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery.

Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Donley M Carey, 2600 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Isaiah B Cornell, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).

Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but not $10,000), uttering a forgery.

Edward L Gamble Jr., 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault.

Defabian L Golden, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).

Jesse L James, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.

Daniel L Lahti, 6000 block of 41st Avenue, Kenosha, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).

James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).

Danny R Martinez, 3700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damarthanetz D Patterson, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).

Joshua A Rogers, Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, sex offender registry violation, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tomasz J Ruszkowski, Des Plaines, Illinois, first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip A Scales, 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor theft.

Neville (aka Leanelle Lee) X Spikes, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).

Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Robert R Walton, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Darrell J Williams, 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC.

Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Marisela Zavala, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

