Monday, June 10- Friday, June 14
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Michael Ajayi, 900 block of La Salle St., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas D. Anderson, 1500 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of THC.
Phiaje K. Bailey, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Justicia O’Lottie Balogun, Union Grove, mail fraud, felony personal identity theft.
Andrai A. Barrios, Waterford, felony retail theft (intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000).
Dayleen M. Bergsrud, 600 block of 10th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, armed robbery. felony bail jumping.
Jeremiah L. Carver, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Brittani R. Devaughn, 1200 block of Cherry St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
John Ollie Dundy, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dustin W. Eckberg, 700 block of South Marquette St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Deshawn D. Ellison, 1000 block of Main St., Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Arturo Estrada, 500 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, operating without a license.
Dartavious Lashawn Fields (a.k.a. Cheeseburger), 4500 block of Olive St., Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cetes R. Golden, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Alejandro Gonzales, 5700 block of 36th Ave., Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mary J. Gray, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles C. Griffin IV, 1500 block of Flett Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Robert L. Griffin (a.k.a. Keantre Banks, Lil Rob Griffin, Little Rob, Lil Lee Rob), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Jamison Hiler, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Frederick D. Hill, 4900 block of 42nd Ave., Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Jerome J. Jackson, 1200 block of Franklin St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jessica Lynn Joers, Wind Lake, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Leonardo David Juarez Guzman, 1100 block of Hamilton St., Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
George E. Kramer, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Melissa M. Kristzonas, 3100 block of Barbara Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Holly A. Krueger, 1100 block of Albert St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Stephen H. Kusters, 1400 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lucas J. Martin, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deon McClain, 500 block of Randolph St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Ismael Antonio Medina, 1600 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lea Shawnta Mitchell, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alberto Valentine Montoya, 4900 block of Regal Court, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, possession of THC.
Jose L. Mora, 800 block of St. Patrick St., Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jemell T. Morrison, 1200 block of Center St., Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Cyrus D. Noyes, Franksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tristan J. Opahle, 2000 block of North Main St., hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Orianna Ann Perry, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren D. Peterson, Baraboo, burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Daishon D. Pinson, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, armed robbery.
Selena M. Rodriguez, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Matthew J. Rondone, 1400 block of Maria St., Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel E. Sanchez-Morales, 2300 block of Victoria Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Charita P. Scott, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Sierra L. Seamandel, Sturtevant, operating without a license, felony bail jumping.
Arnold R. Silva, 1500 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, misconduct in public office, misdemeanor theft.
Arthur Szwed, 2900 block of Durand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Betty J. Turner, 1700 block of 39th St., Kenosha, theft, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, computer crimes (modify data).
Jordyn D. Turner, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession with intent to delivery cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, alter identity marks, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philip A. Waldbauer (a.k.a. Philly Blunt, Eddie Vedder, Pil Da Pigeon, Wheelbarrow Waldbauer, Phillistine Waldbauer), Burlington, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamiel L. Wheeler, 1900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alvin K. Williams, Milwaukee, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jacob Wisniewski, Burlington, physical abuse of child, disorderly conduct.
Christian T. Wojtecki, 10000 Caddy Lane, Caledonia, disorderly conduct.
Frank E. Zitka Jr., 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
